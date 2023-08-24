Dangerously hot and potentially stormy Friday

Dangerous heat and humidity will continue to affect the Tri-State moving forward. After reaching 95° in Evansville with "feels like" temperatures topping out above 110°, conditions this evening aren't expected to be very pleasant - we'll sit down to dinner with a temperature of 93° (heat index: 106°) before the mercury drops to 84° (heat index: 93°) by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures will dip toward the upper 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; we'll wake up to a morning low of 77° in Evansville early Friday.
Friday afternoon may bring about even hotter temperatures - in fact, Friday may end up being our hottest day in over a year! The latest model data suggests that we'll see temperatures top out near 100° in Evansville; if that forecast holds, it would represent our first day in the triple digits in the River City since July 6th, 2022. Worse yet, heat indices are expected to surpass 115° in spots tomorrow afternoon! Additionally, showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility tomorrow evening, especially between 6PM and 10PM - the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a "1" on tomorrow evening's Threat Index. The primary threats from those storms will be gusty winds and small hail.