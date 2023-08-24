 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110
to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT /11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerously hot and potentially stormy Friday

Dangerous heat on Friday

More heat and humidity. 

 Cameron Hopman

Dangerous heat and humidity will continue to affect the Tri-State moving forward. After reaching 95° in Evansville with "feels like" temperatures topping out above 110°, conditions this evening aren't expected to be very pleasant - we'll sit down to dinner with a temperature of 93° (heat index: 106°) before the mercury drops to 84° (heat index: 93°) by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures will dip toward the upper 70s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; we'll wake up to a morning low of 77° in Evansville early Friday.

Friday afternoon may bring about even hotter temperatures - in fact, Friday may end up being our hottest day in over a year! The latest model data suggests that we'll see temperatures top out near 100° in Evansville; if that forecast holds, it would represent our first day in the triple digits in the River City since July 6th, 2022. Worse yet, heat indices are expected to surpass 115° in spots tomorrow afternoon! Additionally, showers and thunderstorms will be a possibility tomorrow evening, especially between 6PM and 10PM - the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire Tri-State under a "1" on tomorrow evening's Threat Index. The primary threats from those storms will be gusty winds and small hail. 

