...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dangerously hot Friday; weekend rain chances

Extremely Hot and Humid Friday

TODAY: Get ready for another extremely hot day across the Tri-State area. We are starting out with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We should see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 90s, pushing into the triple digits. Heat Index Values are likely to hang out around 105-115. Stay safe and cool!

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through 8PM CST Friday. The Heat Advisory will continue through Saturday evening for the entire Tri-State.

TONIGHT: It's going to be pretty quiet this evening, but it will take a bit to cool down. As we head into tomorrow morning temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. We may have a few isolated to scattered showers pop up as you head out Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND: Relief will soon return. However, Saturday will be another extremely hot day with an anticipated high temperature of 96° and a "feels like" temperature near 105°. After we reach the heat of the day, clusters of showers and storms are expected to move into our area again Saturday night. As a result of some of them being on the stronger side, the Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of the Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index. Sunday is going to be much better after the front pushes through. Highs will still reach the low 90s, but we'll definitely feel relief from the extreme heat and humidity.

