Dangerously hot week ahead; triple digit heat index values

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/ THIS
MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one to two miles
in dense fog. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 8 AM CDT /9 AM EDT/
this morning. For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 10 PM CDT
/11 PM EDT/ Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today
August 22nd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Dangerously hot week ahead; triple digit heat index values

Dangerously Hot Week Ahead

TODAY: Get ready for the extreme heat to roll into the Tri-State. This morning feels comfortable enough to be outside as temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. As the heat and humidity increase through the day, our highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices around 105°-115°. Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect through Thursday.

TONIGHT: This will be about the only time we'll get some relief. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies. I know that's not much, but it will definitely be an improvement when looking at your afternoons.

REST OF THE WEEK: The extreme heat keeps growing. Highs will make a run toward the mid to upper 90s and possibly the triple digits by Thursday. Those heat indices will run 105 or higher at times. The only time we'll feel any relief will be in our early morning hours. A cold front will roll through the region at the end of the week. It will bring some relief to the region as highs will fall from the 90s all the way down to the 80s Saturday and Sunday. 

