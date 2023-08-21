Dangerously hot week ahead; triple digit heat index values

TODAY: Get ready for the extreme heat to roll into the Tri-State. This morning feels comfortable enough to be outside as temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. As the heat and humidity increase through the day, our highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices around 105°-115°. Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect through Thursday.
TONIGHT: This will be about the only time we'll get some relief. Expect temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday morning under mostly clear skies. I know that's not much, but it will definitely be an improvement when looking at your afternoons.
REST OF THE WEEK: The extreme heat keeps growing. Highs will make a run toward the mid to upper 90s and possibly the triple digits by Thursday. Those heat indices will run 105 or higher at times. The only time we'll feel any relief will be in our early morning hours. A cold front will roll through the region at the end of the week. It will bring some relief to the region as highs will fall from the 90s all the way down to the 80s Saturday and Sunday.