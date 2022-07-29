Decreasing clouds this afternoon setting the stage for a pleasant and dry Friday ahead

We've seen plenty of rainfall in the past 24 hours and an over-abundance of rainfall the past 7 days. Below, you can see the rain totals from just yesterday's rainfalls. The biggest winners being Mount Carmel, Princeton, Hawesville, and Calhoun.
As a result, we've seen some MUCH NEEDED drought busting rainfalls. Drought conditions have been eliminated in the heart of the Tri-State, and we're almost getting too much of a good thing. The ground is saturated and rain on wet ground is not good for flooding concerns.
Below, you can see the running seven day rainfall totals which speaks volumes as to how wet is has been lately. In the last seven days alone we've seen almost 7" of rain in Vincennes and Hawesville, and more than 5" in Mount Carmel, Petersburg, Jasper, Tell City, Owensboro, and Hartford!
Fortunately, flooding from rain on saturated grounds won't be of much concern for us. Today and tomorrow will feature dry conditions and we won't be seeing much in the way of significant rain chances until Sunday and Monday.
TODAY: 84 (Decreasing Clouds)
Our threat for severe weather today has been shifted so far to the south that we are actually in the clear now. This will provide us some time to dry out and experience the outdoors without fear of getting soaked. Temperatures will remain very pleasant and mild with northerly winds supplying the refreshing treat.
TONIGHT: 63 (Partly Cloudy)
Talk about chilly, cooler air from the north will continue to be filtered in throughout the night allowing us to cool off deep into the 60s.
SATURDAY: 84 (Mostly Sunny)
What a nice surprise, after plenty of days of just rain and gloom we have a nice Saturday in store. Temperatures will be mild yet again. It's not too often this time of year you see temperatures this pleasant without any rain falling.
SUNDAY: 68 / 80 (Mostly Cloudy w/ a Chance for Showers and Storms)
While not a complete washout, we unfortunately are tracking some more significant rain chances as we head into Sunday. Mostly we'll just see clouds but a 40% chance of showers means we cannot rule out a few drops impacting any outdoor plans.
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: 70s / 80s to 90s (Partly Cloudy to Partly Sunny)
Monday will be cooler in the 80s with a chance of showers, but each day that goes by next week we'll see drier and warmer conditions. By Wednesday and Thursday, we could be seeing temperatures exceeding 95° and maybe even topping out around 98°.