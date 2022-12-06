Dense fog Tuesday morning; scattered showers late day

TODAY: It was a foggy start to our morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s. As the fog clears out, our clouds will remain thick and scattered showers will become likely late afternoon and into tonight. Some of those could be strong at times. Highs will be on the mild side in the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue this evening and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Some of the activity could bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall. As we head into the morning hours of Wednesday, we should be on the dry side with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 50s. I don't think there is a great chance of rain tomorrow, but you may experience some light rain or drizzle. Thursday will bring greater rain chances and possibly widespread activity through the day. Highs will stay in the mid 50s, but we could be dealing with some soaking showers at times. By the end of the week, we could see up to or more than an inch of rainfall.