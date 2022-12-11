Despite freezing temps tonight, milder weather ahead in the coming days!

Finally, we finally saw the sun for the first time in a while today! It wasn't long, but it was exactly as predicted. The skies are generally overcast and cloudy, but I mentioned last night to not be surprised if the sun poked through every now and then. It did exactly that. I saw the sun today for a brief moment in a hole in the clouds and it was marvelous! If you want more sun, the good news is that we should be seeing a bit more here soon!
TONIGHT: 31 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fop Developing)
As we head into tonight, we run the possibility of seeing fog redeveloping... not really a surprise there since we've been dealing with seemingly constant fog and dreary conditions for days now. But as we head later into the night, we'll do something that we haven't done in about 6 days, and that's dropping below freezing.
TOMORROW: 47 (Mostly Clear)
After a freezing and foggy start to the day tomorrow, we'll see our first sunny day in A LONG TIME. Temperatures will be somewhat mild, and they could even break into the 50s for the southernmost portions of the Tri-State. So all-in-all, not the worst day to go for a walk or take the dogs out.
TUESDAY: 35 / 53 (Partly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances & Gusty Conditions)
I know we've been dealing with rain for what feels like days on end. But that's because the jet stream has been positioned in such a way that it is acting like a conveyor belt that keeps bringing rain systems our way. This will bring us our next chance for rain into Tuesday afternoon and evening.
WEDNESDAY: 49 / 58 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Rain Chances & Gusty Conditions)
Those rain chances from Tuesday night will blend into Wednesday morning and afternoon, but a general clearing trend can be expected Wednesday evening.
LATE NEXT WEEK: 30s to 20s / 40s to 30s (More Clouds than Sun w/ Gusty Conditions)
Conditions will dry out for a while (the good news), but if you've enjoyed the mild temperatures... well they're coming to an end (the bad news). Because temperatures go from above average to below average as we approach next weekend. Brrrr!