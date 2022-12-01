 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In southwest Indiana, the counties of Posey,
Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, and Pike. In southern Illinois,
counties along and north of Highway 13. In southeast Missouri,
Perry County.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds from the south will create
dangerous crosswinds for vehicles traveling on east-west
highways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Despite the cold, a warm up begins late tonight and lasts into weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
22-12-1 Tonight
Gunnar Consol
It's no secret that it is on the colder side. If you've been trying to go Christmas light viewing you've noticed yesterday was a lot colder than on Monday when it was a lot more tolerable. Well fortunately for you, this weekend looks to be a bit milder for those trying to venture out.
 
TONIGHT: 32 (Increasing Clouds)
Tonight something unusual will happen... overnight our temperatures will steadily increase through the night instead of decrease. Our overnight low of 32 will occur closer to midnight as temperatures begin warming early morning. As a result, it will be noticeably warmer tomorrow morning as we head out the door as opposed to tonight.
 
All that being said, if you plan on going Christmas light viewing this evening, be sure to be bundled up! 
 
TOMORROW: 56 (Mostly Cloudy)
Tomorrow will be a lot more comfortable. So if you haven't yet decorated for the holidays maybe consider tomorrow afternoon and evening as it won't be so cold.
 
THE WEEKEND: 40 / 45 Saturday; 30/44 Sunday (Cloudier w/ Rain Chances)
You might also want to fortify any Christmas light displays you may have for the rain. I know most lights are hardy enough to withstand the rain but if you have any that are particularly sensitive to wet conditions you may have to take precautions. Our rain chances aren't looking impressive but they still occur every day. 
 
START OF NEXT WEEK: 30s / 40s (Cloudier w/ Rain Chances)
Rain chances actually become a lot more likely as we head toward the start of the new week so keep those umbrellas and rain boots on standby.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you