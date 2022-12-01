Despite the cold, a warm up begins late tonight and lasts into weekend

It's no secret that it is on the colder side. If you've been trying to go Christmas light viewing you've noticed yesterday was a lot colder than on Monday when it was a lot more tolerable. Well fortunately for you, this weekend looks to be a bit milder for those trying to venture out.
TONIGHT: 32 (Increasing Clouds)
Tonight something unusual will happen... overnight our temperatures will steadily increase through the night instead of decrease. Our overnight low of 32 will occur closer to midnight as temperatures begin warming early morning. As a result, it will be noticeably warmer tomorrow morning as we head out the door as opposed to tonight.
All that being said, if you plan on going Christmas light viewing this evening, be sure to be bundled up!
TOMORROW: 56 (Mostly Cloudy)
Tomorrow will be a lot more comfortable. So if you haven't yet decorated for the holidays maybe consider tomorrow afternoon and evening as it won't be so cold.
THE WEEKEND: 40 / 45 Saturday; 30/44 Sunday (Cloudier w/ Rain Chances)
You might also want to fortify any Christmas light displays you may have for the rain. I know most lights are hardy enough to withstand the rain but if you have any that are particularly sensitive to wet conditions you may have to take precautions. Our rain chances aren't looking impressive but they still occur every day.
START OF NEXT WEEK: 30s / 40s (Cloudier w/ Rain Chances)
Rain chances actually become a lot more likely as we head toward the start of the new week so keep those umbrellas and rain boots on standby.