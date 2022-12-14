 Skip to main content
Dreary and mild Wednesday; showers return this afternoon

Tracking more rainfall this afternoon
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: The first round of rain has pushed off to the east leaving cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the low 50s. The skies will stay dry through the morning hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall will move in from the southwest this afternoon and continue into tonight. Highs will still be mild in the mid to upper 50s.

