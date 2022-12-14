TODAY: The first round of rain has pushed off to the east leaving cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the low 50s. The skies will stay dry through the morning hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall will move in from the southwest this afternoon and continue into tonight. Highs will still be mild in the mid to upper 50s.
Dreary and mild Wednesday; showers return this afternoon
- Griffin Glasscock
-
- Updated
- 0
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today