Dreary conditions help keep our Halloween right at average

EEEKK! Downright dreary conditions have been observed throughout much of the Tri-State all morning long. On-and-off showers have been adding quite the festive gloom to the afternoon. This I will concede, is the one day a year I love dreary weather as it helps make it feel even more spooky.
Another thing that is helping it feel like Halloween is the fact that it doesn't feel like winter or summer. Temperatures aren't as frigid as they were two weeks ago, and they're not as warm as they will be later into the week. For Halloween standards, today's forecast is just about perfect, dare I say boo-tiful!
TONIGHT: 49 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Diminishing Rain Chances)
Fortunately all the doom and gloom from this morning and afternoon will give way to drier conditions by the evening. Just in time for Trick-or-Treating! Some of those roadways and sidewalks will still be wet so be sure to be extra cautious as a pedestrian and a motorist. With wet pavement and especially wet leaves, traction is significantly reduced so it takes longer for vehicles to stop and sidewalks can be slippery.
Temperatures seem to be nice and cool by this evening in the upper-to-mid 50s. So a bit cool, but with all the walking around you should be fine, especially if you have a heavier costume on. Just keep a light jacket with you just in case.
TUESDAY: 71 (Gradually Clearing Skies)
Temperatures will start off on the chilly side in the upper 40s with some patchy fog possible –talk about eerie! But partly cloudy skies and patchy fog will give way to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the 70s!
WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY: 50s / 70s (Mostly Sunny)
Some consistency returns to the forecast. We can expect the midweek into the weekend to look pretty similar. Much drier, much sunnier, and much warmer. Above average temperatures as we head into the first few days of November will be something to be thankful for!
Don't forget, this Sunday, Daylight Saving Time ends and we will go back to Standard Time at 2:00AM. At that moment, the time will go from 2AM back to 1AM. This means a theoretical extra hour of sleep, BUT our sunsets will now be an hour earlier!