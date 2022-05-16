Dry and comfortable Monday

TODAY: We're seeing a slight cool down after a hot and humid weekend. Unfortunately, it won’t hold all week! We can expect plentiful sunshine for your Monday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will stay out of the northwest around 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear skies will persist overnight and into tomorrow morning. It will be another mild start with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
REST OF THE WEEK: By the middle of the week, another round of showers and storms will approach the region. Temperatures will be warming up into the mid to upper 80s. This weekend will bring cooler conditions.