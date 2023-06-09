 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Dry and seasonal Friday; hazy skies continue to impact the Tri-State

Weekend Forecast
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a calm and quiet start to our Friday. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 50s, so feeling quite spring-like. We'll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the day and that will drive highs into the low to mid 80s. Other than the haze lingering from the Canadian Wildfires, it's going to be a pleasant and beautiful day!

