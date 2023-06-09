TODAY: It's a calm and quiet start to our Friday. Temperatures are starting out in the low to mid 50s, so feeling quite spring-like. We'll see plenty of sunshine as we head through the day and that will drive highs into the low to mid 80s. Other than the haze lingering from the Canadian Wildfires, it's going to be a pleasant and beautiful day!
Dry and seasonal Friday; hazy skies continue to impact the Tri-State
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
