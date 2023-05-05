Dry and warm end to the week; weekend warm up and storm chances

TODAY: We are in for a treat today... rain chances have basically disappeared. It's going to be a beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated rain chance can't be ruled out but looks to be quite low. Temperatures will be gradually warming up into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Winds will be moving out of the southeast. Enjoy this gorgeous day!
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase tonight and into your Friday morning. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s. Other than maybe a pop-up shower, your skies should stay dry.