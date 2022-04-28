Dry and warm Thursday; late night rain chances

TODAY: It's going to be another awesome day across the Tri-State. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising into the low to mid 70s. This is the last day of a dry stretch so go out and enjoy it!
TONIGHT: Damp conditions could return as early as tonight. It will primarily be spotty showers overnight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay quite mild in the low to mid 50s.
REST OF WEEK: We'll see a few rounds of scattered showers tomorrow with highs still hanging around the low 70s. It won’t be a complete washout over the weekend, but you'll need to stay weather aware. Strong to severe storms could be likely late Saturday.