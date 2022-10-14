Dry and windy conditions return for Friday; big cool down next week

TODAY: It's a bitterly cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but the winds are making it feel a few degrees cooler. Winds will stay strong out of the south and west helping temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s. Sunny skies will be with us, but there is another Red Flag Warning in effect from 12:00-7:00 PM. Please avoid doing any activities that could spark a fire. Low humidity and strong winds will be with us once again today!
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase as another frontal boundary moves through. It may bring a few light showers tonight and into the overnight hours, but it looks very slim. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer in the mid 40s Saturday morning.