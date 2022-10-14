 Skip to main content
.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Dry and windy conditions return for Friday; big cool down next week

Comfortable weekend ahead
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a bitterly cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but the winds are making it feel a few degrees cooler. Winds will stay strong out of the south and west helping temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s. Sunny skies will be with us, but there is another Red Flag Warning in effect from 12:00-7:00 PM. Please avoid doing any activities that could spark a fire. Low humidity and strong winds will be with us once again today!

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase as another frontal boundary moves through. It may bring a few light showers tonight and into the overnight hours, but it looks very slim. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer in the mid 40s Saturday morning.

