Dry & Mild Presidents' Day; Severe Weather Threat Returns

TODAY: We're waking up to partly cloudy and cool conditions this Monday morning. As the strong southerly flow continues out of the Gulf of Mexico we can expect highs to reach the low to mid 60s. It will be a breezy day and our clouds will increase.
TONIGHT: The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southwestern half of the viewing area under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Rain chances will ramp up late tonight and into the early hours of Tuesday. Some of these bands could be carrying soaking showers and strong winds. Temperatures won't drop much- we're mainly looking at mid 50s.
TOMORROW: The greatest threat of Severe Weather will fall Tuesday as several rounds of storms pushes through the Tri-State. Not only are strong winds a factor, but flooding is another concern for us. The NWS has placed us under a Flood Watch through tomorrow night. This storm system could dump up to 3" in some locations.