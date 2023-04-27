TODAY: The dry conditions we've been hanging onto for the past week will be ending today. It's a dry start to the day with temperatures on the mild side, but you can expect rainfall to return this afternoon. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 60s with soaking showers at times. Some of us could see decent rainfall totals between today and into the early morning hours of Friday. It's not a bad idea to grab an umbrella.
TONIGHT: Rain showers will linger into the evening, but temperatures won't drop drastically. As we head into the overnight hours, we should only drop into the low to mid 50s.