Dry start to Thursday; afternoon storm chances

TODAY: It's going to be a beautiful and comfy start to Thursday. Highs will rise to the mid to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. It looks like a complex of showers and storms will make another appearance later today in the Tri-State. These storms might be a little on the strong side in some cases. Please prepared for some strong winds and dangerous lightning with these bands.
The Storm Prediction Center has us under a "2" on the Threat Index for severe weather today!
TOMORROW: As we head into Friday, it's going to be HOT!! You will likely see temperatures return to the low 90s with an excessive amount of humidity. Showers and storms won't likely return until Saturday afternoon/evening. That particular system will bring us a big cool down Sunday.