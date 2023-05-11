Dry start to Thursday; scattered storms return

TODAY: It's going to be a dry and mild start to the day. We can expect scattered showers and storms, some could bring heavy downpours at times. While not everyone will experience rain, it is important to be prepared for the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. Highs will reach the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies should persist into your evening and overnight hours. Scattered chances of showers will be dwindling with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s Friday morning.
REST OF THE WEEK: Over the next few days, our storm chances will persist, and there is a chance of encountering a strong to severe thunderstorms. These storms could bring intense downpours and strong winds. Despite the rainfall, temperatures will stay above average with daily highs in the low to mid 80s.