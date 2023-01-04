Dry weather sticks around... For now

Despite it being cooler out there, it has been a fairly pleasant day throughout the Tri-State. After seeing high temperatures peak near 60° early this morning, the mercury has been closer to the upper 40s and low 50s during the late morning and early afternoon. As for the evening ahead, expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperatures gradually dwindling from 44° around dinner time to 40° by 10 o’clock. low temperatures are expected to fall way back down into the mid to low 30s. If the current forecast holds, our morning low temperature of 34° would mark our coolest in over a week.
Thursday looks as though it will be brisk and blustery. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 44° in Evansville under gradually increasing cloud cover. The kicker will be used those wind gusts of 25 mph that will make temperatures feel more like the mid 30s throughout much of the day. After starting the day off clear, partially clear skies will settle in by the evening. Temperatures are expected to fall from 42° around 5 o’clock to 35° by 10PM. We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 30° early Friday.
Friday looks more pleasant - mostly sunny skies are expected to stick around throughout the last day of our work week as temperatures climb up to 45° in Evansville early that afternoon. Better yet, winds will also be weaker; expect winds to only reach 10 mph that afternoon. Be sure to savor the nice weather while it lasts however, Saturday looks like it will bring about our next chances for rainfall. A passing core of low pressure on Saturday will generate scattered rain showers for the majority of the Tri-State especially that morning and early afternoon. That being said, it is possible that both Central Illinois and Indiana could see chances of snowfall as cooler plunges southward from the Upper Great Plains. We'll continue to keep a close eye on Saturday as some of those snow chances have reached our neck of the woods in recent model runs.