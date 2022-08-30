Drying out and becoming more comfortable Tuesday

TODAY: It's a damp start to our Tuesday with temperatures around 70. We'll see drier skies as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will gradually push out of the area bringing some sunshine to the Tri-State. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: We'll make way to mostly clear skies this evening and into the morning hours of your Wednesday. There will be patchy to dense fog due to the excessive amount of moisture lingering on the surface. Temperatures will be cooler, we'll be starting out in the low 60s.