After some areas received more than 3" of total rainfall over the last 24 hours alone, the mercury is about to take a plunge throughout the tri-state. After reaching 72° in Evansville yesterday afternoon and even 66° earlier today, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s area wide by the time we’re waking up early tomorrow. Blustery northwesterly winds gusting as high as 25 mph will drive our temperature back down to 29° in Evansville with windchill values in the mid to low teens. By the time dawn rolls around early tomorrow, windchill values will be near 14° along the Ohio River.
Drying out and cooling off
Expect overcast skies early tomorrow morning to gradually give way to clearer conditions later in the afternoon - the added sunshine will help drive temperatures back up to near 37° as we wrap up the work week. Fortunately, the sunshine is expected to stick around throughout our Saturday and into Sunday - the sunny skies will allow temperatures to reach the upper 40s on Saturday and the mid 50s by Sunday.
