Drying out for Friday

Scattered rainfall has rolled back into the Tri-State this evening and will continue to affect the region for the next few hours. Even after the rainfall departs late this evening, our overcast skies are expected to linger. After seeing temperatures fall to 48° by 10 o’clock, the mercury will then dip to 38° by early Friday morning. We will wake up to mostly cloudy/overcast skies early Friday with winds already gusting as high as 25 mph.
Our Friday ahead doesn’t look all that pleasant throughout the Tri-State; expect an afternoon high temperature of just 46° in the River City under partly sunny skies with winds gusting near 25 mph well into the afternoon. While conditions are expected to remain dry throughout our Friday, temperatures will remain cool throughout the evening as we fall to 43° by 7 o’clock. Gradually decreasing cloud cover late Friday night will allow temperatures to fall off to 31° by early Saturday morning.