Drying out tonight before severe storms threaten area Tuesday

After some off-and-on showers today we are going to see conditions dry out but not for long as our next chances of rain will already begin materializing Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Then after severe weather chances Tuesday night, cold weather will be in store for a few days before warming up by the weekend.
TONIGHT: 41 (Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy)
We're finally drying out after intermittent showers throughout the day today. As we continue throughout the overnight we'll remain somewhat seasonable with drying out conditions.
MONDAY: 51 (Mostly Cloudy)
We'll continue to see mostly cloudy skies through tomorrow but it will feel mild as unseasonable air begins to settle over the area.
TUESDAY: 45 / 65 (Partly Sunny w/ Severe Weather Threat in the Afternoon)
We have a threat for severe weather Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Parts of the Tri-State are in a slight risk of severe weather [2/5 on threat index] while most are in a marginal risk for severe weather [1/5 on threat index].
The timing of it all seems to be late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: 38 / 45 (Partly Sunny w/ Rain Chances then Sunny)
By Wednesday we begin drying out again but colder weather begins filtering in. We won't be dropping really to below normal, just to where we should be this time of the year.
THURSDAY-WEEKEND: 20s then 40s / 30s then 50s (Sunny then Partly Sunny)
The colder air really settles in on Thursday & Friday with unseasonably cold weather both days, but by the weekend we see the cold sunshine give way to mild and cloudier skies.