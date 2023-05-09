TODAY: It's a gloomy start following heavy showers and storms Monday night and into this morning. We're going to continue warming up and drying out. As winds dominate out of the north, that will clear are cloud cover out and bring in sunnier conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds are going to be around 5-15 mph.
Drying out Tuesday; gradual warm up this week
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
