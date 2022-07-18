Drying out while temperatures rise

Conditions were much drier across the Tri-Dtate today after some areas received more than 2" of additional rainfall on Sunday! Afternoon high temperatures reached the mid to upper 80s for many of us, but dew point values near 70° kept those "feels like" temperatures right around the 90° mark for many of us. The evening ahead looks as though it will be dry with mainly clear skies - temperatures will gradually dwindle from 84° around dinnertime to 76° by 10 o'clock before tumbling back down into the upper 60s and low 70s early Tuesday morning.
Expect to clear and dry conditions to linger into our Tuesday as well (in fact, the entirety of our extended forecast will likely remain bone dry). Southerly winds paired with our clear skies will allow temperatures to reach back up towards the low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley; we'll hit a high temperature of 91° in Evansville on Tuesday afternoon. Dewpoint values up around 70° once again will make things feels hot is 97° or more for most of the region. Temperatures will still be in the low 90s by the time tomorrow evening's commute rolls around, but we should fall off towards 80° by 10 o'clock Tuesday night.
Unfortunately, our Wednesday will be nothing short of brutally/dangerously hot - the latest model data indicates that not only will we see a high temperature near 98° (marking our hottest day in two weeks), but dew point values near 75° as well. That combination could make things feel as hot as 110° throughout Wednesday afternoon. If there's any silver lining here, it will arrive in the form of a passing cold front Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning that is expected to drop temperatures back down to the upper 80s in the 90s for our Thursday.