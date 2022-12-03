Drying Out

The winds calmed down overnight and the showers also pushed out of the Tri-State for our Saturday weather. Sunday will also be a dry day as well, with calm winds and not much warmer than it was today. Sunday's high near 43 degrees after starting out in the middle 20's.
Monday the clouds come back as well as the chances of showers. Our highs warm up to 50 degrees on Monday. The chances of rain are in the forecast all week long, as we see our temperatures warming into the upper 50's by Wednesday and stay in the 50's as we head into next weekend.
While the area may pick up nearly an inch of rain this, week bigger rains down near the Tennessee/Arkansas border could see up to three inches of rain by the end of next week.