Earth Day is this Friday: why do we have it, and how can you participate?

We're all familiar with Earth Day. But what is its history, why do we have it, and what can you do to observe or participate in this global holiday.
What is Earth Day?
Earth day plain and simple is a day to demonstrate support for environmental protection, celebrate our Earth, and recognize and advocate for a lifestyle that promotes the well-being of the Earth and its ecological systems. Unlike a lot of holidays that we observe in the United States, Earth Day is celebrated not just here but around the world.
Did you know, Earth Day even has an unofficial flag? It is a simple design including a blue background and the famous ' The Blue Marble' photo of the Earth taken from satellite (Figure 1).
Why do we have Earth Day?
Prior to the year 1969; air pollution, ground pollution, and water pollution were common place. The pollution was somewhat tolerated as it was perceived as a necessary price to pay for economic industrialization. For example, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio frequently caught on fire due to flammable chemicals in the water. However; as environmentalism was a growing cultural movement across the United States in the 1960s, one specific event got the ball rolling.
In 1969, an oil platform off the coast of Santa Barbara, California leaked 3,000,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean –yes, that's three million gallons. Which killed tens of thousands of birds, seals, aquatic life, and land animals who lived close to the water. A senator from Wisconsin (Gaylord Nelson) toured the oil spill himself and got the inspiration for the creation of an Earth Day holiday after viewing the devastation.
After the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill, calls for a day to commemorate environmental regulation and the celebration of our Earth took center stage of environmentally conscience politicians. Thus, the first Earth Day was celebrated on April 22nd, 1970.
How you can participate?
Participating in Earth Day is easy! You can put in as much or as little effort as you'd like. Some ideas are: planting a tree, tending to or starting a garden, invest in a reusable water bottle, purchase reusable shopping bags, go on a walk/hike, spend time outside, pick up trash, consider installing solar panels, switch out the AC/heater for a heat pump, begin composting, volunteer for an Earth-orientated organization, form a committee to tackle an environmental concern, or even write a letter to a public servant addressing an environmental concern.
That list was certainly a long one, but it doesn't even come close to covering every single thing you can do –not just on Earth Day – to be a better steward to the Earth. Plus, that list shows there are many things –small and big– that can be done for the Earth.
You can even find community events across the Tri-State with many organizations and businesses hosting Earth Day activities!
The Mesker Zoo has been hosting virtual Earth Day events daily this week and will continue until Saturday. You can find their virtual activities here.
Sixth and Zero, a business in downtown Evansville that specializes in zero waste consumer goods and products, is also hosting Earth Day festivities that you can participate in. The information on what they're doing can be found on their Facebook page. They're also collecting clean and dry glass containers without lids leading up to Earth Day to be recycled. You can just drop the glass off anytime they're open before Earth Day.
How are you celebrating Earth Day?