Elevated rain chances overnight and into our Monday morning

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, and Shawneetown. .Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 34.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 40.7 feet Wednesday night. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&