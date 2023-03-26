 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
and Shawneetown.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 34.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 40.7 feet Wednesday night. It will
then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Elevated rain chances overnight and into our Monday morning

  • 0
Gunnar Consol
Gunnar Consol
Alight, if you did not spend any time outside today I feel utterly sorry for you. It was so amazing outside. So much so, people couldn't stop making small talk about how nice it was as I walked passed them today unbeknownst to them I'm the cause for the splendid weather! (Not really, I can't accept requests). 
 
But despite how nice it was, this upcoming week overall won't be TOO bad. In general, it will be mild, have a mix of clouds and sunshine, and rain chances are not too impressive for most of the week. Finally, we can begin drying out! 
 
TONIGHT:
46 & INCREASING CLOUDS
Abundant sunshine has already faded into a cloudier evening. These clouds are a sign of what's to come. And that's overnight rain chances. We'll be seeing rain chances highest for our northern most counties through the evening and it won't be until around 1AM that rain begins to move in through the majority of the Tri-State. 
 
MONDAY:
53 & MOSTLY CLOUDY 
After early morning rain chances as the rain moves out, we can expect dry conditions through our Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be mild but the skies will remain cloudy.
 
TUESDAY:
37 / 51 & PARTLY SUNNY
Increased sunshine, but not too much for our Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will begin cooling off during the late afternoon and early evening as a cold front is expected to make its way through the Tri-State. This will bring slightly elevated rain chances Tuesday afternoon through the evening.
 
MID WEEK:
30s & 50s & SUNNIER
We can expect cooler conditions but sunnier conditions as cool and dry air settles in after the cold front's passage. 
 
LATE WEEK:
50s / 60s & CLOUDIER WITH ELEVATED RAIN CHANCES
Thursday's sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and rain chances late Thursday, and Friday we have a slight threat for severe weather. Regardless of if we have severe weather, rain chances are looking elevated for our Friday afternoon.

