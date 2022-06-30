 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Even hotter for Friday

Showers and storms Friday

The combination of heat and humidity will produce chances of rainfall Friday.

 Cameron Hopman
Temperatures surely spiked for your Thursday afternoon; we topped out at 93° in Evansville earlier on - unfortunately, the added humidity made it feel as hot is 95° at times. The evening ahead looks just as mild as temperatures are expected to gradually dwindle from 89° around 7 PM to just 81° at 10 o'clock. Southerly winds responsible for both today's heat and humidity will stick around overnight tonight as well. As a result, temperatures are only expected to fall into the mid 70s as we kick off our Friday. 
 
We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 75° in Evansville marking your warmest start today in the River City in two weeks. The abnormally warm start to the day will give that heat a bit of a running head start as we head into the afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach right back into the mid to low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. We can I expect an afternoon high temperature near 93° in Evansville for a second street day. However, once you factor the humidity into the equation, things could feel as hot as 98° or 99° at times tomorrow. 
 
While the heat and oppressive humidity are expected to be the main focus tomorrow, you may still want to have an umbrella ready to go if you plan on being out and about for the last day of the work week. In addition to the heat and humidity, a cold front slowly sinking southward throughout the Tri-state is expected to generate scattered shower and thunderstorm activity beginning early tomorrow afternoon. The latest model data indicates that those chances for showers and storms will likely linger across portions of the Tri-State between noon and 5 PM. 

