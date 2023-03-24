Even more rain inbound for the Tri-State as another severe weather threat looms

We have flooding already occurring in places across the Tri-State due to heavy rains overnight. Even more rain is expected through the afternoon and especially through the evening. We can see almost 4x the amount of rain we saw overnight as we head toward this evening so any flooding that is already occurring will likely worsen.
Anyone living in an area that is susceptible to flooding should take precautions and safety measures due to the excessive amounts of rain likely.
TODAY:
66 & CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS
Some locations in the Tri-State have already seen upwards of an inch and a half of rainfall, and even more is expected through the day.
We'll see less thunderstorm activity through the afternoon but rain showers will still be something we'll have to dodge. But this evening severe weather chances pick right back up with even more rainfall expected.
TONIGHT:
53 & CLOUDY WITH HEAVY RAIN, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS, AND THREAT OF SEVERE WEATHER
Our threat for severe weather tonight begins around 7PM tonight and lasts until around midnight tonight. The biggest threats will be hail, strong winds, a brief spin up tornado and especially flash flooding.
Flash flooding will likely be the biggest concern for most people as more rain is expected through the evening. Rainfall amounts are already 1" or more in some spots, and we can see an additional 3-4" in a wide swath of the Tri-State!
SATURDAY:
61 & PARTLY SUNNY
There will be a small chance for rain early Saturday as the rains clear out, but by the afternoon we should be seeing drier conditions and a little bit more sunshine. Temperatures will fortunately remain mild as well.
SUNDAY:
61 & MOSTLY SUNNY
For as nice as Saturday will be, even nicer weather is expected Sunday. It'll be about the same temperature but it'll be much sunnier. Plus things should be a bit drier as water levels have a day to recede a bit.
EARLY NEXT WEEK:
Temperatures look to remain mild as we start off the new week next week and fortunately it looks to be a lot drier. We might even be seeing a bit more sunshine as well. Temperatures look to hover in the mid 50s to the low 60s.