Even more rain inbound for the Tri-State as another severe weather threat looms

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Even more rain inbound for the Tri-State as another severe weather threat looms

23-3-24 Thailscrab
Gunnar Consol
We have flooding already occurring in places across the Tri-State due to heavy rains overnight. Even more rain is expected through the afternoon and especially through the evening. We can see almost 4x the amount of rain we saw overnight as we head toward this evening so any flooding that is already occurring will likely worsen. 
 
Anyone living in an area that is susceptible to flooding should take precautions and safety measures due to the excessive amounts of rain likely. 
 
TODAY:
66 & CLOUDY WITH RAIN SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS
Some locations in the Tri-State have already seen upwards of an inch and a half of rainfall, and even more is expected through the day. 
 
We'll see less thunderstorm activity through the afternoon but rain showers will still be something we'll have to dodge. But this evening severe weather chances pick right back up with even more rainfall expected. 
 
TONIGHT:
53 & CLOUDY WITH HEAVY RAIN, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS, AND THREAT OF SEVERE WEATHER
Our threat for severe weather tonight begins around 7PM tonight and lasts until around midnight tonight. The biggest threats will be hail, strong winds, a brief spin up tornado and especially flash flooding. 
 
Flash flooding will likely be the biggest concern for most people as more rain is expected through the evening. Rainfall amounts are already 1" or more in some spots, and we can see an additional 3-4" in a wide swath of the Tri-State!
 
SATURDAY:
61 & PARTLY SUNNY 
There will be a small chance for rain early Saturday as the rains clear out, but by the afternoon we should be seeing drier conditions and a little bit more sunshine. Temperatures will fortunately remain mild as well.
 
SUNDAY:
61 & MOSTLY SUNNY
For as nice as Saturday will be, even nicer weather is expected Sunday. It'll be about the same temperature but it'll be much sunnier. Plus things should be a bit drier as water levels have a day to recede a bit. 
 
EARLY NEXT WEEK:
Temperatures look to remain mild as we start off the new week next week and fortunately it looks to be a lot drier. We might even be seeing a bit more sunshine as well. Temperatures look to hover in the mid 50s to the low 60s. 

