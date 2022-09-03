Even more rain on tap for Labor Day weekend

With plenty of flash flood warnings in effect right now in the Tri-State if you see standing water, turn around and don't drown! We've seen more than 2" of rain in some places with an additional 1-3" possible throughout the evening. If you are in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Warrick, Pike, and Henderson Counties; that flash flood warning expires at 7PM. In the meantime, if you live in an area prone to flooding, take precautions now.
If you didn't see as much rain as the heart of the Tri-State today, we have plenty more opportunity in the coming days to see more rain. Rain chances are elevated into the midweek next week –unfortunately including Labor Day. But we could see some cooler temperatures by the end of next week, so we'll be keeping an eye on that trend in the coming days.
TONIGHT: 71 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chances of Showers and Storms)
We've seen plenty of rainfall across the Tri-State this evening with showers stalling over the central counties like Vanderburgh, Gibson, Pike, Henderson, and Warrick Counties. Flash flood warnings were plentiful earlier this evening but as we continue to head throughout the evening rain chances fortunately begin diminishing. It'll be warm overnight with lows only in the low 70s.
TOMORROW: 81 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers and Storms Likely)
Keep that umbrella and rain gear handing because the rain chances continue as we head into tomorrow. It has been a bit dry lately so we'll benefit from the rain but it will definitely could put a damper on some of your weekend plans if they're outdoors and they sneak up on you.
LABOR DAY: 71 / 82 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Chances of Showers & Storms)
Don't count Labor Day out as a wash-out, we still have the potential for a nice day. We won't be seeing widespread rain but numerous scattered showers, so if you play your cards right and dodge those showers you should be able to enjoy some outdoor time. BUT it would be smart if you begin making some contingency plans just in case you do see rain.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: 60s / 80s (Partly Sunny w/ Chances for Showers & Storms)
Rain chances will still be modest but a bit lower than the past few days. We see more chances of seeing some sunshine by Tuesday & Wednesday with temperatures remaining mild but conditions humid.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY: 60s / 80s (A Little More Sun with Minimal Rain Chances)
I don't mean to sound the alarm, but we could see our first fall cold front by the end of the week. It looks likely we could see our coolest temperatures in a while by the end of next week. I'm not talking about an arctic chill but temperatures in the upper-to-mid 50s.