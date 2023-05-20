Even more refreshing spring conditions in store

WOW. Did you step foot outside today? If not, you ought to! The humidity is so low and refreshing that just stepping outside today rolled back my body's odometer by a few hundred miles. I'll be honest, with high temperatures this afternoon only in the low 70s, with a breeze, and no humidity I was actually chilly in the shade.
With the summer solstice in a month from tomorrow, days like these are going to get harder and harder to come by. So enjoy them while they last. Fortunately for all of us, we'll have ample opportunity to enjoy them for at least a little while longer.
TONIGHT:
49 & CLEAR
Tonight will certainly be a chilly night for late May standards. Statistically speaking, it's very likely this could be the last time we see 40° temperatures until the fall. So, if you're able to, tonight would be a nice evening for a bonfire or just having an evening outside. It will be cool enough that if you leave those windows open during the night, it might be a little too chilly by the morning.
TOMORROW:
75 & SUNNY
Our Saturday was nothing short of amazing. And lucky for us, we can pretty much expect another stellar afternoon. Very VERY low dew points will result in those 70s feeling a little more like the 60s (think of low humidity acting like a negative heat index). I urge you to get outside tomorrow and enjoy the conditions. They're not going anywhere anytime soon fortunately but things will be warming up a bit as we progress through the week.
START OF NEW WORK WEEK:
50s / 80s & SUNNY
High pressure (what is responsible for this beautiful weather this weekend) will continue to dominate the region for virtually the whole week. This means A LOT of sunshine and very calm winds. It will be a quiet weather week BUT that means we're able to be outside every single day which is a great thing.