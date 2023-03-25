 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
and Shawneetown.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY
APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Sunday evening to a crest of 41.1 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Even nicer conditions Sunday to end off our weekend

  • 0
23-3-25 Thailscrab
Gunnar Consol
After nearly 5" of rain fell in some parts of the Tri-State we finally had an opportunity to dry out and venture outside.
 
Conditions today were a bit windy and cloudy to start out, but it shaped up to be a nice afternoon with sunny skies and calmer winds. 
 
If you didn't have the opportunity to spend time outside today, well mother nature is giving you a second chance. Tomorrow will be even nicer. Temperatures will be warmer, conditions will be sunnier, and winds will be calmer. Just keep an eye on the radar, we could have some rain showers moving in later tomorrow evening.
 
TONIGHT:
40 & MOSTLY CLEAR
After a pleasant Saturday afternoon, conditions are going to continue to be pleasant through the overnight. 
 
Overnight temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s but winds will be calming down so windchill won't be an issue we need to worry about if you have any outdoor plans tonight. 
 
TOMORROW:
65 & MOSTLY SUNNY
For as nice as today was, our Sunday is going to be very comfortable. Conditions are going to be perfect for maybe having a picnic or going for a hike. It's going to be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the mid 60s. With calm winds, tomorrow may be the nicest day in the next seven to head outside.
 
If you do have outdoor plans, just keep in mind, we do have a chance of seeing some rain showers tomorrow night into Monday morning.
 
The primary window for those showers will be as early as 7PM tomorrow and lasting until as late as 7AM Monday. So if you are planning to enjoy the great outdoors tomorrow, be sure to keep the rain chances later in the day in mind!
 
START OF NEXT WEEK:
30s & 50s & CLOUDIER
Monday is not expected to be rainy, but those clouds that brought us rain chances earlier in the day will stick around through the whole day Monday. Temperatures look to be slightly cooler in the mid-5os for our Monday.
 
Tuesday we will see a slight chance for rain showers mostly in the morning and early afternoon but after that we can expect partly cloudy skies and even slightly cooler temperatures in the low 50s in the afternoon.
 
LATER NEXT WEEK:
40s & 60s & SUNNIER
Wednesday and Thursday will be seasonal and sunny, but into Friday we have chances for showers and thunderstorms. As of right now we don't have a risk for severe weather but we'll be keeping a keen eye on Friday to make sure it stays that way.

