Even nicer conditions Sunday to end off our weekend

After nearly 5" of rain fell in some parts of the Tri-State we finally had an opportunity to dry out and venture outside.
Conditions today were a bit windy and cloudy to start out, but it shaped up to be a nice afternoon with sunny skies and calmer winds.
If you didn't have the opportunity to spend time outside today, well mother nature is giving you a second chance. Tomorrow will be even nicer. Temperatures will be warmer, conditions will be sunnier, and winds will be calmer. Just keep an eye on the radar, we could have some rain showers moving in later tomorrow evening.
TONIGHT:
40 & MOSTLY CLEAR
After a pleasant Saturday afternoon, conditions are going to continue to be pleasant through the overnight.
Overnight temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s but winds will be calming down so windchill won't be an issue we need to worry about if you have any outdoor plans tonight.
TOMORROW:
65 & MOSTLY SUNNY
For as nice as today was, our Sunday is going to be very comfortable. Conditions are going to be perfect for maybe having a picnic or going for a hike. It's going to be mostly sunny and temperatures will be in the mid 60s. With calm winds, tomorrow may be the nicest day in the next seven to head outside.
If you do have outdoor plans, just keep in mind, we do have a chance of seeing some rain showers tomorrow night into Monday morning.
The primary window for those showers will be as early as 7PM tomorrow and lasting until as late as 7AM Monday. So if you are planning to enjoy the great outdoors tomorrow, be sure to keep the rain chances later in the day in mind!
START OF NEXT WEEK:
30s & 50s & CLOUDIER
Monday is not expected to be rainy, but those clouds that brought us rain chances earlier in the day will stick around through the whole day Monday. Temperatures look to be slightly cooler in the mid-5os for our Monday.
Tuesday we will see a slight chance for rain showers mostly in the morning and early afternoon but after that we can expect partly cloudy skies and even slightly cooler temperatures in the low 50s in the afternoon.
LATER NEXT WEEK:
40s & 60s & SUNNIER
Wednesday and Thursday will be seasonal and sunny, but into Friday we have chances for showers and thunderstorms. As of right now we don't have a risk for severe weather but we'll be keeping a keen eye on Friday to make sure it stays that way.