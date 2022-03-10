Everything You Need To Know About Friday’s Snow

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda. .Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&