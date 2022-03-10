Everything You Need To Know About Friday’s Snow

In anticipation of our impending snowfall, the National Weather Services has placed the majority of the Tri-State under a Winter Weather Advisory for much of our Friday evening and early Saturday morning. The latest model data indicates that the first of our snow chances will reach our westernmost communities shortly after our lunch hour on Friday. From there, a mixture of rain, sleet and snowfall will race eastward eventually reaching Evansville around tomorrow evening's commute. Road surface temperatures are expected to remain above the freezing mark for sometime after that snowfall arrives, this means that snow likely will not accumulate on roads right away - that should help keep tomorrow evening's commute from being too treacherous.
The line of snow will continue to progress eastward, eventually intensifying south of the Ohio River late Friday night. As of right now, it looks as though the greatest snowfall accumulations will come down across our Kentuckian communities. Current model runs continue to show the last of that snowfall exiting east of the Tri-State between one and 2 o'clock in the morning on Saturday. By the time its's all said and done, snowfall totals will range from a dusting for the far northern regions of the Tri-State to between 1" and 2" of snowfall accumulation south of the Ohio River. As for now it looks as though Evansville will receive less than 1" of total accumulation.
Unfortunately even after the snowfall comes to an end, we're still looking at our fair share of winter weather. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the mid teens early Saturday morning. In fact, Evansville's morning low temperature of 16° will not only mark our coolest since the morning of February 13th, but wind chill values early Saturday morning could dive below 0° in some spots. Afternoon highs later that day aren't expecting to be all that much warmer - we will only hit a high temperature of 29° in Evansville on Saturday afternoon, marking our coolest day overall since February 5th when we only hit 23°.
There is however some good news, temperatures are expected the surge for the end of the weekend and through much of next week. We are currently expected to reach 51° on Sunday afternoon under mainly sunny skies before bouncing up to 59° come Monday. Despite some rain chances on Tuesday, afternoon high temperatures will reach up towards 63° and Wednesday looks even warmer with a high near 64°. While it’s still a week out, the current forecast for next Thursday looks nothing short of beautiful; as long as the forecast holds, we can expect a high temperature of 67° in Evansville next Thursday under partly cloudy skies - that beats the heck out of snow in wind chills near 0°.