Excessive heat continues Friday; storm chances and relief over the weekend

TODAY: It's a muggy and warm start to the morning, but conditions will only worsen through the day. We can expect another afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values are expected to reach between 105-115. Other than a few isolated pop-up showers, skies will remain dry today.
TONIGHT: We'll be tracking an inbound cold front that will make its move on the Tri-State this evening and into your Saturday morning. Temperatures will stay around the mid to upper 70s and clouds become thicker. A few scattered showers and storms can't be ruled out late evening and into tomorrow morning.
THIS WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms will be likely Saturday. There will be cloud cover that will help keep temperatures slightly cooler. Highs are going to be right around the low 90s, but it will still be humid. Thankfully, after the cloud cover and cold front move through our winds will shift out of the north. Your Sunday should bring more comfortable conditions with highs in the mid 80s under mostly to partly sunny skies. The pleasant weather is expected to continue into next week.