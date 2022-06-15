Excessive heat continues to grip the Tri-State with some relief by the weekend

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Excessive heat continues to grip the Tri-State with some relief by the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
22-6-15 Heat Index
Gunnar Consol

We are continuing to endure an excessive heat warning set to expire tomorrow evening. Heat index values are above 100° regionwide and topping out around 105° today and they're expected to reach similar values tomorrow.

As we head into Thursday night we have the chance for severe weather which will do us the duty of bringing in some cooler weather and drop temperatures back to some more seasonable levels. 

This weekend looks to be more comfortable and dry with temperatures in the upper 80s.

However, unfortunately as we head into the beginning of next week we're going to be seeing excessive heat make an unwelcomed return to the Tri-State.

