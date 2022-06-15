Excessive heat continues to grip the Tri-State with some relief by the weekend

We are continuing to endure an excessive heat warning set to expire tomorrow evening. Heat index values are above 100° regionwide and topping out around 105° today and they're expected to reach similar values tomorrow.
As we head into Thursday night we have the chance for severe weather which will do us the duty of bringing in some cooler weather and drop temperatures back to some more seasonable levels.
This weekend looks to be more comfortable and dry with temperatures in the upper 80s.
However, unfortunately as we head into the beginning of next week we're going to be seeing excessive heat make an unwelcomed return to the Tri-State.