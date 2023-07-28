Today: Excessive Heat Warnings are in places for Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, White, And Wabash counties. That warning will last until 8PM this evening. All other parts of the Tri-State are in a Heat Advisory, so regardless of where you live you will be seeing extreme temperatures. Areas in the Tri-State will reach 110° or more with the heat index today. If you need to go outside, try to limit the time as much as possible until the sun goes down. With heat like today you could get sunburn in as little as 15 minutes. Blacktop temperatures could get higher than 140°, keep that in mind if you have pets that need to go outside. If you plan to attend Friday After 5, my suggestion would be to wait until after 8PM. That will allow temperatures to cool before you head out. Temperatures will be dropping slowly throughout the night, by 8PM this evening we will still be in the low 90s.
Tomorrow: We are going to see another very warm day tomorrow, as temperatures will look to heat into the upper 90s. Again we will see the feel like temperatures in triple digits. Maybe hold off on the errands until Sunday this weekend. The heat is not the only risk we could see tomorrow, as we heat up into the later hours we will see a system push through our area between 6PM and 1AM. Those storms could pack a bit of a punch with some hail and wind. We are under a marginal severe risk or a 1/5 from the SPC. The main threats are going to be Strong winds with some storms, and hail up to the size of a penny. Between the heat and the storms, Sunday looks like the most opportunistic day to enjoy the Weekend.