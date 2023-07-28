Excessive Heat

 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JACKSON               JEFFERSON
PERRY                 SALINE                WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

PERRY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, WEST FRANKFORT,
AND WEST SALEM.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT... Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Excessive Heat

  • Updated
  • 0

Looking at the scorching temperatures across the Tri-State

Today: Excessive Heat Warnings are in places for Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, White, And Wabash counties. That warning will last until 8PM this evening. All other parts of the Tri-State are in a Heat Advisory, so regardless of where you live you will be seeing extreme temperatures. Areas in the Tri-State will reach 110° or more with the heat index today. If you need to go outside, try to limit the time as much as possible until the sun goes down. With heat like today you could get sunburn in as little as 15 minutes. Blacktop temperatures could get higher than 140°, keep that in mind if you have pets that need to go outside. If you plan to attend Friday After 5, my suggestion would be to wait until after 8PM. That will allow temperatures to cool before you head out. Temperatures will be dropping slowly throughout the night, by 8PM this evening we will still be in the low 90s.

Tomorrow: We are going to see another very warm day tomorrow, as temperatures will look to heat into the upper 90s. Again we will see the feel like temperatures in triple digits. Maybe hold off on the errands until Sunday this weekend. The heat is not the only risk we could see tomorrow, as we heat up into the later hours we will see a system push through our area between 6PM and 1AM. Those storms could pack a bit of a punch with some hail and wind. We are under a marginal severe risk or a 1/5 from the SPC. The main threats are going to be Strong winds with some storms, and hail up to the size of a penny. Between the heat and the storms, Sunday looks like the most opportunistic day to enjoy the Weekend.

