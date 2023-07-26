Excessively hot and humid Wednesday; heat advisories in effect

TODAY: It's a muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the 70s. Some light rainfall will be pushing through the Tri-State. The main focal point of your Wednesday will be the temperatures turning upwards this afternoon. You can expect highs in the mid 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will be in place over the next few days. Winds will be gusty out of the south which will only bring in more heat. Stay cool and safe!
TONIGHT: As we head into the evening there may be some scattered showers and storms. It won't be enough to wash us out, but still dampen out surfaces heading into Thursday morning. Winds will stay breezy out of the south keeping temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Impact Days are in effect for the excessive heat through Saturday. Other than a few lingering showers into Thursday morning, I expect it to be dry through the first part of the weekend. Highs will be around the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 105° - 115°. Get ready to find ways to stay cool. Relief doesn't start showing back up until we wrap up the weekend.