Expect a mild and breezy Tuesday

Trending above average with plentiful sunshine
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It's a nice start to Tuesday as temperatures are above freezing and we're seeing a good amount of sunshine. I think today is a day you're really going to enjoy weather wise. Not only will be see dry conditions, but our highs are expected to reach the low to mid 50s. Winds out of the southwest will be helping us out even though it will stay slightly breezy today!

