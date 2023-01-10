TODAY: It's a nice start to Tuesday as temperatures are above freezing and we're seeing a good amount of sunshine. I think today is a day you're really going to enjoy weather wise. Not only will be see dry conditions, but our highs are expected to reach the low to mid 50s. Winds out of the southwest will be helping us out even though it will stay slightly breezy today!
Expect a mild and breezy Tuesday
Griffin Glasscock
Storm Team 44 Meteorologist
