Expect a pleasant evening followed by afternoon showers tomorrow

Please head outdoors either this evening, tomorrow, or even Saturday as we are below average temperature wise and humidity levels are pleasant. By the beginning of next week the first true heatwave of the summer will kick into full gear. We're talking about temperatures in the upper 90s and maybe even a 100° day cannot be ruled out. On top of that, humidity levels will be in the 'oppressive' territory. It's going to be hot and humid to the tenth degree next week.
Now we do have rain chances instore tomorrow, about a 50% chance of showers tomorrow, but after hearing the forecast for next week that doesn't sound too bad. In fact, it might be nice for the plants to get some rain tomorrow before being absolutely scorched next week.
TONIGHT: 62 (Mostly Clear)
Temperatures will be cooling off to about average with humidity levels remaining comfortable. It will definitely be a pleasant overnight tonight.
TOMORROW: 78 (Increasing Clouds with Showers Possible)
Temperatures will remain mild and well below average. We could see some showers and fortunately humidity remains low and things feel comfortable even into the afternoon tomorrow.
SATURDAY: 63 / 82 (Partly Sunny)
Temperatures are warmer but still slightly below average with humidity levels slightly up. Even though temperatures will be below average, humidity will make it feel just a tad bit sticky.
SUNDAY: 64 / 90 (Mostly Sunny)
The heat is cranked up and we sore into the low 90s Sunday afternoon with humidity levels feeling stickier.
START OF NEXT WEEK: 60s then 70s / low 90s to upper 90s (Chance for Showers Monday then Sunnier Tuesday)
Next week is off to a warm start, and it will just keep getting warmer. We'll see potentially record breaking heat by Tuesday.
MID-WEEK NEXT WEEK: 60s / upper 90s (Sun with Mixing Clouds)
The doesn't let up by midweek, and if anything it intensifies and the potentially record breaking heatwave will continue.