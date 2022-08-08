Expect pop-up showers later this evening with even more rain potential tomorrow afternoon

If the dog days of summer isn't quite your style, well we'll have a milder temperature pattern take hold. Unfortunately, we have to get through a couple days of rain to get there. So be patient as it will be rewarded!
EVENING INTO OVERNIGHT: 72 (Becoming Mostly Cloudy w/ Increasing Rain Chances)
Expect pop-up shower and thunderstorm chances to increase as we head beyond 4PM this afternoon. We'll see increasing clouds with a 40% chance of showers and storms past sundown. Precipitation chances will increase gradually throughout the overnight.
TUESDAY 84 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers and Thunderstorms Likely)
Expect showers and thunderstorms to be abundant across the Tri-State with rain showers. Especially once we head into the late afternoon, we could be seeing numerous showers dotting the Tri-State.
WEDNESDAY: 68 / 82 Partly Sunny w/ Shower Chances)
Precipitation chances will be 40% which means it will technically be drier than it is wet, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing numerous showers and thunderstorms impacting the area.
THURSDAY-SUNDAY: 60s / 80s (Mostly Sunny)
Finally, sweet sweet relief. We can expect air flow from the north instead of the south which means our high temperatures will stay in the low 80s with humidity levels at more bearable levels. I expect it to be optimal conditions for making and executing any outdoor plans. It won't be too hot, heat index values won't be of much concern, and humidity will make it feel comfortable.