Expect Showers Tonight then a Drier Start to the New Week

Happy Easter everyone, as we head into the evening, some showers will move into the Tri-State. We will deal with showers and some thundershowers from the evening into the overnight –so hopefully all those outdoor eggs were collected! Tomorrow the new week looks to be off to a good start with drier conditions and increasingly sunny skies as we go from Monday into Tuesday.
As we go into midweek some more cloudier conditions can be expected with slight rain chances as well. Then as we look towards the weekend, expect things to dry up and warm up quite significantly! Saturday looks to be sunny and WARM. And not "April warm" of 60s or low 70s... but actually highs in the 80s.
TONIGHT: 41 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Showers & Possible Thundershowers)
Tonight we can expect some showers moving in with a few of them having the potential to be some thundershowers.
TOMORROW: 55 (Partly Sunny)
While clouds still linger, we will have drier conditions during the day with cool to mild conditions.
TUESDAY: 34 / 57 (Sunny w/ Frost Possible Early Morning)
The sun is back and temperatures will be a touch warmer than Monday. Gardeners beware: some frost is possible Tuesday morning as low temperatures look to be on the chillier side zeroing in on that freezing mark of 32°.
WEDNESDAY: 43 / 65 (Mostly Cloudy w/ Slight Chance for Rain Showers)
Unfortunately, clouds and rain chances come back into the picture. Rain chances will be minimal but cloud cover will dominate the skies.
LATE WEEK: 50s / 70s (Becoming Sunnier Thursday into Friday)
Slight chance for showers lingers into Thursday, but by Friday skies will be a little sunnier and conditions completely drier. Temperatures will be up noticeably.
NEXT WEEKEND: 60s / 80s (Sunnier Saturday, Cloudier Sunday)
Talk about a spring-time scorcher! By next weekend we could see some 80°temperatures. Saturday looks to be warm and sunny which looks to be the nicest day in the next seven. Sunday is just as warm but a little cloudier with a slight chance for rain showers.