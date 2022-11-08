Extra warmth gives way to bitter cold

Mother Nature most certainly did not give you an excuse not to exercise your democratic right on this Election Day. Afternoon high temperatures soared into the low 70s area wide and with plenty of sunshine late in the day, conditions have been nothing short of beautiful. Temperatures are expected to dip back down to the upper 50s after the polls close this evening before eventually falling to 56° by 10 o’clock. We'll bottom out near 49° early Wednesday morning.
If Wednesday’s forecast were a political candidate, I have a feeling it would have a particularly high approval rating - after seeing the upper 40s low 50s early tomorrow morning, the combination of a weak southerly wind flow paired with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies throughout the day will allow temperatures to climb to the highest point since this past Friday. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 77° in Evansville with temperatures closer to 72° around tomorrow evening's commute and 65° by dinnertime. From there, temperatures will gradually fall back down toward the 50° mark by early Thursday morning.
Thursday looks as though It will remain fairly pleasant as afternoon highs are expected to crest in the mid to low 70s during the early afternoon - that being said, there are some fairly significant changes on the way. A passing cold front Friday morning paired with a corresponding blustery northwesterly wind will drive temperatures back down to 30° by early Saturday morning, marking your coolest start to a day in the River City since April 2nd!
After many of us see the upper 20s and low 30s early Saturday morning, it'll get worse - between the added cloud cover, cooler air mass and blustery northwesterly winds, temperatures are expected to be at their coldest in eight months! The last time we saw afternoon high temperatures of 43° or less and overnight low temperatures in the mid 20s was on March 12th! Get those winter coats ready, you'll need them soon enough.