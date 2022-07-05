TODAY: It’s that time to turn up the heat again. Most of our highs, like today will bring us into the mid to upper 90s under partly sunny skies. Heat indices will be well past 100. Some isolated storms could develop this afternoon. It looks very limited for our area, but I think some communities will get lucky with the rain. Some of those storms could be heavy at times.
TONIGHT: It will remain dry through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will still be warm, but more comfortable. We should be waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: A Heat Advisory will remain in effect through Thursday night. It's going to be a stretch of dangerously hot conditions. We should expect highs to reach the mid to upper 90s with heat indices surpassing 102. There will be a daily chances of rain through the end of the week. Right now it is looking to stay on the slim side as far as rainfall totals.