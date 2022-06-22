 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today...

Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past
few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon.
Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the
afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should
consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening
hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water
and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.

Extremely hot and humid Wednesday; severe weather potential late day

  • Updated
  • 0
Hot & Humid Wednesday; Severe Weather Threat
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: Warm and muggy conditions will be with us as we kick off this Wednesday. It will only intensify as we head into the later parts of the day. A cold front will pass through our skies later today. Before it gets here we will see highs hit the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will reach 100-105 degrees. Those conditions will help fuel those isolated showers and storms expected to develop later today. 

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The main threats that could develop are damaging winds and dangerous lightning.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will taper off tonight. The cooler and comfortable air will begin moving in. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 50s.

 

Recommended for you