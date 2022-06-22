Extremely hot and humid Wednesday; severe weather potential late day

TODAY: Warm and muggy conditions will be with us as we kick off this Wednesday. It will only intensify as we head into the later parts of the day. A cold front will pass through our skies later today. Before it gets here we will see highs hit the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will reach 100-105 degrees. Those conditions will help fuel those isolated showers and storms expected to develop later today.
The Storm Prediction Center has us under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. The main threats that could develop are damaging winds and dangerous lightning.
TONIGHT: Showers and storms will taper off tonight. The cooler and comfortable air will begin moving in. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 50s.