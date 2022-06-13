Extremely hot start to the work week

TODAY: Get ready for an extremely hot day! We are started out in the upper 70s with dry skies. As the heat and humidity continuously rise, it is going to become quite uncomfortable quickly. Highs will rise into the upper 90s, but the heat index values are expected to exceed 105, moving closer to 110. Other than an isolated shower, we will remain dry but dangerously hot! Make sure you are taking breaks if you plan to spend time outside!
TONIGHT: Dry skies will be with us overnight with warm temperatures. The Tri-State is only expected to cool down into the low 80s by Tuesday morning.
THIS WEEK: The majority of the Tri-State will be under a Heat Advisory through Wednesday, and our southern Illinois counties are under an Excessive Heat Warning through that timeline also. We won’t see any relief until Thursday when the next system fires up some showers/thunderstorms. Honestly, it won’t be much but it will drop us into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the weekend.