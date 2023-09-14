Fall arrives early in the Tri-State

Tonight: With another beautiful day in the books, it has us all wishing for more. Fall like temperatures have been sneaking into the Tri-State just a bit early. Tonight we will feel those fall conditions, by 10pm we will be in the mid 60s, and our overnight low will reach the mid to upper 50s. With the roller coaster ride of weather we have been through the past two months, it looks like finally we could see some consistency in the forecast.
Tomorrow: The day will start out feeling like fall, as you head to work or get the kids on the bus temperatures will be in the upper 50s. By our lunch hour those temperatures will have climbed into the upper 70s. We will top out at 80° just a couple clicks below average for this time of year. If you're enjoying the cooler weather don't worry, things will cool down pretty quick tomorrow. by 5PM we will already be in the upper 70s. If you're planning a Friday night out, you may want a hoodie or light sweater if you'll be outside. By 9PM we will be sitting around in the low 60s. The overnight low will reach the lower 50s! I think that is going to make for some great bonfire weather.
This Weekend: Your weekend is shaping up to be one of the best of the month. With the Owensboro air show in town, the weather will accommodate the festivities with mainly clear skies on Saturday with the high of 81°. Sunday will be another great day, with most models showing the rain off to the east breaking up and subsiding before it reaches the Tri-State. There will be a little bit more cloud cover on Sunday, and the most notable change will be the wind. We could see the wind blowing out of the Northwest at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 25mph. That could bring challenges for some of those pilots in the air show on Sunday. Nevertheless it will be a great day to be outside with a high of 80° and partly cloudy. The overnight lows for Saturday and Sunday look to stay in the 50s, making those nighttime hours feel more like fall.