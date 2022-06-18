Fantastic Father's Day forecast on tap tomorrow

After a hot and humid week, we have been finally rewarded for our patience. The temperatures and humidity today have been gorgeous and those will continue into our holiday tomorrow. As we celebrate Father's Day and Juneteenth temperatures will be near average with dry humidity levels. I urge you to spend time outside tomorrow as heat and humidity like we saw last week is going to be making a return by Tuesday.
TONIGHT: 58 (Clear)
Humidity remains dry and conditions are perfect! We'll see clear skies and cool temperatures overnight. Much needed after a hot and humid week.
TOMORROW: 85 (Sunny)
Our father's day and Juneteenth looks to be absolutely perfect. Humidity will remain low and temperatures very seasonable. With sunny skies, you basically have no choice but to enjoy time outdoors tomorrow.
MONDAY: 61 / 92 (Sunny)
Things begin to feel a bit warmer and more humid by Monday while still being manageable.
TUESDAY-SATURDAY: 70s / upper 90s (Sunny)
Remember the awful heat, humidity, and heat index values from last week? Well, unfortunately they will be making a sudden return to the Tri-State. From Tuesday up until next weekend we can expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s with heat index values potentially and likely returning above 100° again.