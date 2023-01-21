 Skip to main content
...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop late this evening
and increase after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light
snow mix is expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late
tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to around 1
inch will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. With
low temperatures forecast to be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots
may develop on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures climb above
freezing by 9 AM.

Farther south across southeast Missouri and west Kentucky Sunday
morning, a period of light snow or sleet could result in a dusting
on grassy and elevated surfaces only.

Feeling More Like January

Weekend Rain

Its feeling more like January in the Tri-State as it hasn't been nearly as warm as we have become accustomed.  On Saturday night a few showers were developing in the St. Louis area and as those showers push towards the Tri-State, there is a possibility to see some rain, maybe some sleet pellets and even a few snow flakes overnight. Overnight low will be near freezing.

On Sunday, it will end as rain and late in the day the drizzle and clouds will be sticking around.  No travel impacts are expected with the mixture overnight and into Sunday, but you cannot rule out a slick spot or two on overpasses and bridges.  High on Sunday in the lower 40's.

Monday will welcome back some sunshine, but it will still be cool, as highs only in the lower 40's.

Clouds return for Tuesday and a storm system is being watched, as the track of the storm can vary a few hundred miles and either give us a rain event or a snow event.  We will continue to watch this system as it is 4 to 5 days out.

