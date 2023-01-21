Its feeling more like January in the Tri-State as it hasn't been nearly as warm as we have become accustomed. On Saturday night a few showers were developing in the St. Louis area and as those showers push towards the Tri-State, there is a possibility to see some rain, maybe some sleet pellets and even a few snow flakes overnight. Overnight low will be near freezing.
On Sunday, it will end as rain and late in the day the drizzle and clouds will be sticking around. No travel impacts are expected with the mixture overnight and into Sunday, but you cannot rule out a slick spot or two on overpasses and bridges. High on Sunday in the lower 40's.
Monday will welcome back some sunshine, but it will still be cool, as highs only in the lower 40's.
Clouds return for Tuesday and a storm system is being watched, as the track of the storm can vary a few hundred miles and either give us a rain event or a snow event. We will continue to watch this system as it is 4 to 5 days out.