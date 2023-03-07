Feeling more like March with mild and breezy conditions

TODAY: It's a cool start to our Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Winds are breezy out of the north, which is making it feel more like the upper 30s and lower 40s. As we head into the afternoon, we'll warm up into the mid to upper 50s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to stay windy out of the northeast.
TONIGHT: Our skies will become cloudier through the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures are going to be cooling into the mid to upper 30s with winds still breezy out of the northeast. It will feel more like the low 30s as you're waking up so don't forget your jacket!